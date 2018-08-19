Four killed in Haripur accident

HARIPUR: Four persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound passenger van overturned and fell into a gorge near Chak Shah Muhammad village in the limits of City Police Station here early Saturday.

Police quoted one of the passengers Abid Hussain as saying that the van was carrying passengers from Mansehra to Rawalpindi when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned and fell into a gorge after colliding with another vehicle. As a result, four persons were killed and 10 others injured. The dead were identified as Abdul Wahid, Sadaqat Ali, Rafaqat Hussain and Qari Muhammad Ishaq.

The injured were identified as Abid Hussain, Usman, Hassan, Rehmatullah, Abida Sadaqat, Masood, Syed Shahzad Hassan, Ziaullah, Amjad and Mehtabullah.