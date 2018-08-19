Two illegal shops demolished

Rawalpindi: Continuing its operation, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday conducted operation against illegal/unauthorised land use and demolished and sealed two illegal shops at Saidpur Scheme No. 2, Rawalpindi.

RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff including Atif Mahmood Ch, Assistant Director (BC), Superintendent Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out operation and demolished / sealed two illegal shops at Saidpur Scheme No. 2, Rawalpindi. The owner of the property Shah Jahan constructed two illegal commercial shops without approval / No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007. RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat, directed the Building Control Wing to take strict action against illegal/unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.