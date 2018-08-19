Italy buries bridge collapse dead as outrage simmers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENOA, Italy: Thousands of mourners attended a state funeral in the Italian city of Genoa to bid a solemn farewell to victims of a bridge collapse that has sparked nationwide anger, while rescuers pulled more bodies from the rubble.
Large crowds packed inside an exhibition hall turned into a makeshift chapel where coffins adorned with flowers and photographs were lined up, although the families of some victims shunned the state event.
"I lost a friend but I came for all the victims," local resident Nunzio Angone told AFP.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presided over the hour-long Catholic service, which coincided with a national day of mourning.
The fire service said the confirmed death toll from Tuesday’s disaster now 39, with several children among the victims.
There was long applause as a priest read out the names of the dead and also paid respects to the latest unnamed victims discovered inside a car under debris early on Saturday.
Local media reported that the bodies were those of a family of three, including a nine-year-old girl.
