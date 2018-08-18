Reporters covering Presidency protest for not being invited to PM oath-taking

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The reporters covering the Presidency have registered a strong protest over not inviting them – a move which is the first in the country’s history – to the oath-taking ceremony of an elected prime minister to perform their professional duties.
The 29 persons invited by the Press Department are: Rameeza Nizami, Qazi Asad Abid, Amir Mehmood, Hamid Mir, Zafar Abbas, Arif Nizami, Salman Iqbal, Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Sardar Khan Niazi, Rana Jawad, Mubasher Lucman, Fahad Hussain, Ayaz Khan, Ijaz-ul-Haq, Suhail Warraich, Nadeem Malik, Mohammad Malick, Javed Siddique, Sami Ibrahim, Irshad Arif, Sabir Shakir, Kashif Abbasi, Arif Bhatti, Farhan Bokhari, Dr Shahid Masood, Rehmat Razi and Sikander Lodhi.
