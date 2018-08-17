Healthcare is in shambles

The country’s healthcare sector is in shambles and no government has taken any steps to bring much-needed improvement to the sector. In Pakistan, many women die in childbirth. While early marriage and lack of care during pregnancy are primary cause of women’s death, it is also true that many women couldn’t get healthcare facilities.

The rise in private hospitals has also diverted the authorities’ attention from public hospitals. Those who afford medical treatment at a private hospital don’t bother to speak up for the plight of the poor. The new government is expected to take measures to improve the healthcare sector,

Sahar Abdul Karim

Turbat