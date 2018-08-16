Thu August 16, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Illegal rehab clinic sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation clinic after evacuated 13 inmates from there.

According to a press release issued here, a joint action was taken by the district administration, health authority and police under the supervision of PHC against the Rah-e-Nijat Clinic. A total of 13 inmates were evacuated and removed to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health where they were screened by experts.

They were kept in bad conditions, where no medical or drugs rehabilitation treatment was being given to them. There was no proper food or accommodation for them. They were found suffering from various diseases.

Azadi concert on 18th: The Jashn-e-Azadi Concert will be held on 18 August at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, under the auspicious of local traders in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials said that entry tickets to the concert are available at all branches of the Bank of Punjab. No one will be allowed to enter the stadium without the ticket and original CNIC, they said.Shafqat Amanat Ali, Papu Saen, Humaira Arshad and other artistes will perform in the concert.

