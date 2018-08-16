PCJCCI, Sichuan chamber sign MoU

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has signed a long-term collaboration with Sichuan International Chamber of Commerce, Halal Food Commission to establish Pakistan-Chengdu Economic Trade Center for creating joint business activities between the two countries, especially for the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan under CPEC, a statement said on Wednesday.

In this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed as final phase of the efforts taken by PCJCCI trade delegation during a current visit of China under the leadership of S M Naveed, president of PCJCCI, who signed the MoU on behalf of his chamber. From Sichuan International Chamber, Ma Zhijun, president of the Sichuan International Chamber of Commerce, Halal Food Commission signed the MoU. The MoU will benefit the two countries by developing trade relations and all-round cooperation, he said, adding that Pakistan-Chengdu Economic and Trade Center would prove to be a strong organ in promoting economic, commercial, financial and industrial collaboration between Pakistan and the Western China.