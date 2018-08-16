SECP, Karakorum University sign deal

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Karakorum International University, Gilgit at the SECP’s head office, a statement said on Wednesday.

Shauzab Ali, commissioner investor education department and Engineer Professor Dr Attaullah Shah, vice chancellor of Karakorum International University, signed the MoU, it added.

Under the MoU, the SECP and KIU will collaborate in the upskilling of students in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The SECP will propagate financial knowledge, ideas and share networks and resources with students through multiple activities such as seminars, webinars, stock trading competitions and panel discussions.

The joint objectives of these activities will be to expand Jamapunji’s outreach for creating financial awareness and encouraging entrepreneurship. Shauzab Ali said that the future of the financial industry in Pakistan belonged to capital markets; therefore, collective efforts of regulators, industrialists and academics are the need of the hour.

He appreciated the vision of the KIU VC and said the students from far-flung areas such as Gilgit-Baltistan had great potential to become contributors in the mainstream economic growth of the country.