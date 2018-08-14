Students collect money to compensate defrauded boy

PESHAWAR: Some kind-hearted students of the University of Peshawar came to the rescue of a boy who had been handed over fake currency after selling a goat to the fraudster.

The boy had narrated his plight in a video that went viral on the social media. He recalled how the buyer of his goat gave him Rs28,000 after reaching a deal. Crying over his loss, he said the currency given to him was fake and therefore of no use.

The University of Peshawar students saw the video and began collecting donations to compensate the boy who was defrauded. They collected enough money to pay the boy Rs50,000 and also buy him a pair of shoes and clothes to celebrate the coming EidulAzha. The four smiling students were photographed standing with the boy in a picture that was put on the social media.