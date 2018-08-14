Thar Foundation, ABB to collaborate

KARACHI: The Thar Foundation and ABB Power and Automation (Pvt) Limited have signed an agreement to support the cause of education in Thar, a statement said on Monday.

Under the agreement, ABB Pakistan will provide financial assistance to educate 30 students from Tharparkar for the academic year 2018/19, it added.

Through this partnership, ABB Pakistan will bear expenses of 30 Thari students from the district where Thar Foundation has established 24 school units in the vicinity of Islamkot district and radius of Thar Coal Block II.

Shamsuddin A Shaikh, CEO of Thar Foundation, with Najeeb Ahmed, CEO of ABB Pakistan, signed the agreement in the presence of other officials from the two organisations.

Thar Foundation together with a firm focus to implement Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is heralding a change in the education setup in Islamkot and Thar.

Together with its partners, Thar Foundation remains committed to its motto of providing every child access to quality education in Thar and plans to enroll almost 5,000 students in a functional schooling system by the end of 2018, it added.