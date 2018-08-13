Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Incoming governor vows to work with city mayor

Sindh governor-in-waiting, Imran Ismail, has said that he would work with Mayor Wasim Akhtar for the sake of Karachi’s development and progress.

Ismail, who has been nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as Sindh governor, expressed these views on Sunday while talking to reporters at the Karachi airport upon his arrival to the city a day after being nominated.

A large number of PTI activists and local leaders welcomed Ismail at the airport. The incoming governor gave a statement in favour of the Karachi mayor, who belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, as MQM will be a coalition partner in the PTI-led federal government.

Ismail further told reporters that a third-party audit would be conducted of every development project being built in the city, likely referring to projects initiated by the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government.

Karachi has been lagging behind in terms of development and progress in the last ten years, said Ismail, adding that the prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan had the earnest desire to resolve the city’s problems.

“We will make every effort to ensure that the Peoples Party (the ruling party in Sindh) supports us in implementing development schemes,” Ismail said. According to the incoming governor, the cause of development could never be achieved without overcoming the menace of corruption. “We will bring about real change as we will implement the programme of Imran Khan,” he said.

He vowed that efforts would be made to cut down on the government’s expenses. News Desk adds: Ismail further said that he would “set a trend” by not residing in the Governor House, and would use the space only as an office.

Responding to a question, he said the Governor House could not be bulldozed altogether in view of the building’s status as a protected heritage site. “We will open Governor House for the public, but we have to see how it can be utilised,” said Ismail. “It can be used as an educational institute, university or art gallery.”

He vowed to minimise the expenditures of Governor House as much as possible. “I will not be staying at one place but rather travelling across Sindh.” Ismail also remarked that PTI proved to be the biggest opposition party in Sindh, adding that the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly will be from PTI.

PTI-MQM alliance

To surprise of many political analysts, the leaders of PTI and MQM-P had signed a nine-point MoU earlier this month for the formation of a coalition government in the Centre.

The two parties had earlier publicly been at odds with each other. However, in the post-election scenario, the two sides reached an agreement following a meeting at the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The MoU carries signatures of MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari and PTI leader Arif Alvi.

MQM has stated several times that highlighting Karachi’s issues has been the main objective behind its decision to join the PTI’s coalition government. The MoU says that the resolution passed by the National Assembly regarding the Karachi census and as decided in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should be implemented immediately.

Moreover, it adds that in line with the PTI and MQM manifesto, the local government system in Sindh and Punjab does not conform to the constitutional requirements under Section 140 A. The PTI will support the petition of the MQM-P, which is before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard. Similarly, Karachi operation shall be reviewed in totality and in consultation with all the stakeholders.

The MoU adds that urban centres of Sindh, including Karachi, have been severely neglected in the past. A direct financial package will be announced immediately that shall be disbursed by the federal government, with special emphasis on water.

Both parties shall strive to introduce police reforms as implemented by PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promised by MQM-P in its manifesto, so that police is de-politicised and recruited with merit in letter and spirit according to law that envisages local recruitment.

As per the MoU, a university of international level and repute shall be established in Hyderabad. It has also been agreed that in line with the statement given by the PTI chairman, election audit will take place on the constituencies pointed out by MQM-P.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan