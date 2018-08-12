Zil Haj moon sighted in S Arabia

RIYADH: The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the first of Eid Al-Azha as August 21 after the Zil Haj moon was sighted on Saturday evening. The UAE will get a five-day long weekend combined with the holiday. Therefore, the Day of Arafat will fall on Monday, August 20, say web reports. The Eid Al-Azha holiday will last for 11 days in Saudi this year.