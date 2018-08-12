Copies of case documents given to counsel for Altaf, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC), hearing cases pertaining to provocative speech and attacks on media houses against Muttahida Qaumi Movement Founder Altaf Hussain, Dr Farooq Sattar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Amir Khan and others, directed the prosecution to provide the attorneys of the accused with copies of the cases.

After the prosecution shared the copies, the court adjourned the hearing till September 8. It also declared Hussain, Haider Abbas Rizvi and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as proclaimed offenders in the cases.

Later while talking to media, Sattar expressed concern over a speech made by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s office, targeting state institutions.

He said that Rehman was fortunate to not have been labelled a RAW agent whereas had an MQM leader delivered the speech they would have certainly been excommunicated from the society.

Replying to a question, Sattar mentioned that his party is keen to develop a working relationship with Pakistan Peoples Party.

In response to another question, he maintained that the MQM Rabita Committee has the right to decide who would contest the by-election from whichever seat.