Grand musical performance at Lok Virsa

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday organised a Open Mic grand musical performance here at Heritage Museum.

Young local artists who participated in the Open Mic weekly series performed at musical show and enthralled the audience with beautiful performances.

The event was a sing-along and dance-along and opened to all music enthusiasts of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Lok Virsa’s weekly Open Mic sessions have been running successfully for the past one year.

Every week, Lok Virsa have held Open Mic auditions (on Thursdays) followed by Open Mic Live performances (on Sundays).

Both these events have become hugely popular and are attended by numerous talented artists who come, not only from twin cities, but also from faraway places to share their talent with us and fellow contestants.

Open Mic platform has remained open to everyone who has a talent for singing and passion for music, hence becoming a social gathering place for people to come together and bond over their favourite folk tunes.

Time has now come for the rising stars from our Open Mic programmes to show everyone their skills and take centre stage at a grand performance. The audience highly praised the performances of new talent in the musical show.