Pogba still happy at United, insists Mourinho

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho insists Paul Pogba remains happy and motivated at Manchester United despite reports claiming the France star is unsettled and wants to join Barcelona.

Following a successful summer in which he helped France to win the World Cup, Pogba’s future at United has been the subject of speculation over the last week of the Premier League transfer window.

It is understood United officials have grown increasingly weary and suspicious of Pogba’s high-profile agent Mino Raiola, whom they blame for stories that his client would prefer to play for Barcelona.Pogba was among a handful of United players who only returned to pre-season training on Monday, after their countries advanced to the World Cup semi-finals.

“My perception is he arrived Monday, happy, proud, with a desire to work,” Mourinho said.“He worked amazingly well Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. He’s one of the players that I have to speak to see how physically and mentally he feels.

“But it’s the same conversation as with (Ashley) Young, (Marouane) Fellaini, (Jesse) Lingard, it’s the same. To know how they feel physically mentally to try to give us a help. If they feel they can help us, 20 minutes, 10 minutes half an hour. We don’t have many solutions.”

Another player who has come through an uncertain summer with United is Anthony Martial, who was left out of his France’s World Cup squad, prompting comments from his agent that he wished to leave United to safeguard his international future.