Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Karachi

JK
Jamal Khurshid
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP told to file comments on plea seeking Vawda’s disqualification

The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to file comments on a petition seeking the disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MNA-elect Mohammad Faisal Vawda for allegedly concealing details of properties abroad.

Qadir Khan Mandokhel submitted in the petition that Vawda, who has been elected MNA in National Assembly constituency NA-249, submitted a false declaration with regard to his assets and properties, US nationality and bank loans while filing the nomination papers before the returning officer. He alleged that Vawda was still US national and he did not surrender his nationality, contending that his objection was not considered properly by the returning officer when the objection was raised at the time of the filing of the nomination papers. He stated that the PTI candidate concealed financial assistance of approximate Rs40 million he obtained from the former Royal Bank of Scotland in 2000s for the purpose of purchasing a 2,033-square yard bungalow in DHA Phase V.

Besides, the petitioner said, he failed to provide money trail for the purchase of his properties abroad. He submitted that the respondent failed to provide the details of the mortgage loan obtained from UK and Malaysian banks and also concealed the description of moveable properties and did not provide documentary evidence. The petitioner further alleged that the PTI candidate despite having more than Rs130 million assets did not pay a single penny in taxes and concealed facts from the Federal Board of Revenue. He added that due to the concealment of certain facts from the election commission, the PTI MNA-elect did not fulfil the mandatory requirements of Article 62 of the constitution for becoming an eligible member of parliament and he may be declared disqualified as a member of the parliament.

To a court query to the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan with regard to the Federal Investigation Agency’s list of candidates of dual nationality circulated to the returning officers, he sought time to file comments on whether or not the name of the respondent was included in the list. A division bench of the high court, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, directed the ECP counsel to file comments on the petition and adjourned the hearing till August 30.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan