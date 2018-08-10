PPP wants Imran to form govt, fulfil promises: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that his party wants to give an opportunity to Imran Khan to form the government and to fulfill his promises made with the people.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed political maturity by making an announcement just after the elections that the PPP will play its role of vibrant opposition,” he said while talking to newsmen here on Thursday.

Syed Khursheed Shah said that there would be no change through cosmetic announcements of not using the Prime Minister's House or governor houses as the real task was to serve the people and fulfill the promises made with the people. “We have been hearing such cosmetic announcements in the past but these announcements have not brought any change for the people,” he said.

Senior PPP leader said despite rigging in the election, the democratic system was moving in the right direction just because of the political thinking of the PPP, which wanted to strengthen the democratic system and parliament. “We in the previous tenure supported the democratic system due to which the PML-N completed its constitutional tenure and we will also in future continue to do the parliamentary politics with positive political thinking and will not allow to derail the democratic system,” he said. The senior PPP leader said in his 30 years of parliamentary politics, he learnt politics of patience and balance and he will continue to take positive thinking and positive attitude in politics.

Syed Khursheed Shah said there was a difference between the electoral and parliamentary politics and political parties made political compromises according to political situations. “We believe in the politics of issues and want that respect should be given to democracy and Parliament as public opinion be expressed through democracy while steps be taken for the development of the country and nation through parliament."