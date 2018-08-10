OPPO to launch F9 handset soon

KARACHI: OPPO, the selfie expert, will soon launch a new addition to the popular F series – OPPO F9, a statement said on Thursday.

It will be the industry’s first handset with a unique Waterdrop Screen design – A front with a top notch that hosts the receiver, camera and light sensor for more condensed space and more compact layout; thereby, bringing the handset a symmetrical beauty and allowing users to view more content, it added.

The 19.5:9 waterdrop screen with a ratio of 90.8 percent offers an enhanced and beautiful front.

The camera and the flashlight come together to add more life to the concept of waterdrop design, coming across, as two drops of water attracted to each other, the statement said.

OPPO has also introduced a new channel sound conduction to ensure a compact spatial structure, while keeping the sound normal, it added.