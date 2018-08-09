Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

National

Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Weather remains pleasant in Peshawar, parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Weather remained pleasant in the provincial capital and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 32-degree centigrade.

The weather remained cloudy after a shower early in the morning. There were also reports of rain from different parts of the province. During the 24 hours till filing of this report, Cherat had received the highest amount of rainfall of 80 millimetres. It was followed by 71 in Risalpur, Balakot 54, Lower Dir, Malam Jabba 24, Kakul, Parachinar 22, Peshawar city 17, Bannu 02 and Dir 01 millimetre.

According to Meteorological Department forecast, more rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at scattered places in Hazara, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan divisions besides Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mirpurkhas, Thatta divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Mardan, Peshawar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy fall was also expected at a few places in Peshawar, Kohat, Gujranwala, Malakand divisions and Kashmir.

Though the rain brought a respite for the dwellers but caused difficulties to the people as well due to inundating of low-lying areas of the city. It exposed the efficiency of the civic bodies as drainage and sewerage lines were chocked and rainwater seen flowing on roads and streets.

