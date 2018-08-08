Shujaat Ullah Qureshi given acting charge of DG IB

ISLAMABAD: After the retirement of Ihsan Ghani, the caretaker government has given acting charge of Director General (DG) IB to Shujaat Ullah Qureshi to run the Bureau’s day to day routine functions until the new government appoints a regular head.

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi who is currently serving the Intelligence Bureau as Joint Director General Secretariat joined IB as a career officer in 1985. He also served in Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Punjab and abroad.

The acting DG IB has worked as head of DGIB Sectt, a very coveted and sensitive assignment, with eight Directors General for more than a decade and earned respect from all of them.

The officer is a graduate from National Defence University (NDU) and secured top position in National Security Course 2013-14. He was promoted as Joint Director General (BS-21) in the year 2014.