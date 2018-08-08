NOC mandatory to collect hides of sacrificial animals

PESHAWAR: District Administration Malakand Tuesday said Non-Governmental and Welfare Organisations cannot collect hides of sacrificial animals without having the Non Objection Certificate (NOC).

According to an official statement issued here Tuesday, NOC of district administration has been made mandatory for these organizations to collect hides of sacrificial animals.The decision has been taken to discourage misuse of hides and punitive action would be taken against violators of the order, said the statement.