Peaty breaks own 100m breaststroke world record

GLASGOW: Adam Peaty broke his own world record for the 100 metres breaststroke on Saturday with a time of 57.00 seconds in the final of the event at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old shattered the mark of 57.13 he set at the Rio Olympics two years ago. Peaty remains the only man in history to go under 58 seconds over the distance.

The Olympic gold medallist struggled to reach his own lofty standards at the Commonwealth Games, pipped to the 50-metre breaststroke title and failing to show his best form in the 100m.