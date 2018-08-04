Wapda keep winning in World Club Volleyball

KARACHI: Wapda continued their golden run when they recorded their third successive victory after beating China’s Sichuan 3-0 in the quarter-finals league round of the AVC 2018 Asia Men’s World Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Friday.

The set score remained 25-23, 25-22 and 25-22. Wapda will now face Japan’s club Toray Arrows in the 1-8 place round at the same venue on Saturday (today).

On Tuesday, Wapda had beaten hosts Myanmar’s Asia World Club in straight sets in their opening game of the preliminaries. The other day they stretched their wins after beating Turkmenistan’s Binagar Club 3-2. This is the first time that any Pakistani club is featuring in the event.