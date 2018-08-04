CCPO, CTO hold candlelit vigil for martyrs

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer B.A Nasir and Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik observed candlelight vigil in the remembrance of martyrs of police at Liberty Roundabout on Friday evening.

The CCPO said that great nations never forgot the sacrifices of their martyrs who laid their lives for the future of their countries. The CTO said the City Traffic Police were also custodian of such martyrs who gave value to the department forever. He added the martyrs of police had boosted the morale of their colleagues.

The CTO said that every officer and official of City Traffic Police was the member of the force of martyr Capt ® Syed Ahmad Mobeen. Candlelight vigils were also observed on The Mall, Yadgar e Shuhada and Lalak Jan Chowk at Defence.

House burnt: Household items were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house in the Chung area on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.