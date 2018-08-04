Different standards

Two important political personalities were tried by the Supreme Court for corruption and malpractices. Under Article 62 and Article 63, both of them were declared non sadiq and ameen, and were disqualified from politics for lifetime. The verdict is a big smudge on the character of any honest citizen of a country. After the verdict, a politician was put behind bars, along with his daughter and son-in-law for ten years. Meanwhile, the other was allowed to go scot free.

He is now often seen travelling in his personal aircraft collecting turncoats and buying independent candidates to gather a majority of votes for his cherished leader who is all set to become the PM of this country. He is also seen on TV channels smiling and busy in dealing. These are present-day values and standards in our country where some do not care for having a guilty conscience.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi