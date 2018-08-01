Nine-year-old girl gang-raped

LAHORE: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by vagabonds in the Manga Mandi police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the accused persons. The girl’s father suffered from heart attack on hearing the bad news. He was removed to hospital. Police said the accused were identified as Danish and Ali. Police said the DNA of the accused would be conducted to take further action.





Body found: A 50-year-old man drowned in the River Ravi in the Chung police area on Tuesday. The body of the victim, identified as Sohail, was found floating in the river near Shahpur Kanjran. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatti Gate police limits. Police said he was an addict. Autopsy would help ascertain the cause of his death, police said. Both bodies have been removed to morgue.

Service record: On the direction of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, provision of necessary information with respect to career profile of officers and officials to senior police officers for the decision making based upon modern policing has been ensured with one click of button.

The data of service record of 186,148 gazetted and non-gazetted officers of Punjab police has been computerised. The step will strengthen merit system policy.

The computerised data system titled Human Resource Management Information System will contain the record from constable to inspector general about their documents, basic information, education, departmental training, promotions, demotions, punishment and rewards, vacation, sports, departmental actions, medical and psychological records.

The revolutionary step has diminished the monopoly of Establishment Branch and the clerk mafia for interfering in transfer, posting, and with other issues of the force.

cops rewarded: Capital City Police Officer B.A Nasir on Tuesday awarded cash prize and commendatory certificates to Hunjerwal SHO Rana Afzal and Constable Mumtaz Hussain.

The SHO had taken action against newly-elected PTI MPA Nadeem Bara and his accomplice despite they subjected them to torture.

The CCPO said police would deal with the violators of law with an iron hand.

Meanwhile, the CCPO held a ceremony in honour of all the SDPOs of Lahore over their performance during general elections. He said the officers played a role in conducting fair, free and transparent elections.