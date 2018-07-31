Jamrud elders slam Peshawar Police

JAMRUD: Elders of Jamrud subdivision in Khyber tribal district have expressed concern over the alleged torture of Peshawar Police on Khassadar force personnel and said on Monday that they would never allow police to enter the area.

Speaking at a press conference at Jamrud Press Club, Malik Salahuddin, Malik Israrullah, and Malik Wazir said that on Monday, Peshawar Police disgraced and tortured Khassadar force personnel.

The elders warned the police not to enter Jamrud tehsil and work in Peshawar. They said that they would never allow any police system to be imposed in their areas.They maintained that the tribesmen have rejected the merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtun-khwa and wanted a separate province for them. The elders asked Peshawar Police to investigate the matter of alleged torture on the Khassadar force.