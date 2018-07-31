SBC demands open inquiry into IHC judge’s allegations

KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) on Monday demanded the Supreme Court to conduct an open inquiry with regard to the allegations of an Islamabad High Court judge so that all truth should come in black and white.

Addressing a press conference, SBC Vice Chairman Salahuddin Khan Gandapur, its members Mehmoodul Hasan, Ghulam Rasool, secretary general Karachi Bar Association Ashfaq Mangi and others said that the SC should call a full court meeting to probe the allegations of the IHC judge with regard to interference in the judiciary.

They also demanded that the Senate also constitute a fact finding committee to bring the truth to the people of the country. They also demanded that the judiciary should make efforts to put its own house in order and ensure that competent judges and judicial officers should be appointed in the courts.

The SBC also expressed concern over non-compliance of the courts directives in missing persons cases and their recovery. They said that judges should refrain from passing remarks in courts in important cases as such remarks create controversies. They said that all the institutions should work within their constitutional limits, which is necessary for the survival of the country as confrontation is not beneficial for anyone. They warned that lawyers will be compelled to launch a protest movement if the judiciary did not put his house in order.