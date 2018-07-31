FIFPro complains of insufficient break for World Cup players

ZURICH: Global footballers’ union FIFPro says that at least 15 World Cup players have taken part in UEFA club competitions less than four weeks after returning from Russia, leaving without a sufficient close season break.

The union reiterated its call for a mandatory rest period of at least four weeks between the final game of one season and the start of pre-season training for the next.“Players are coming under too much pressure, caught between the needs of their clubs and their own personal well-being,” said the union in a statement.

“While FIFPro understands the financial implications of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League for clubs, the health of these players is being put at risk because of such a congested match schedule.”

The group stage of the World Cup in Russia, which was officially part of last season, finished on June 28 while the final was played on July 15.The first round of qualifying for this season’s Champions League began on July 10, meaning that the two seasons in effect overlapped by a few days.