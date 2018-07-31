England series a test of character for India: Rahane

BIRMINGHAM: India’s batsmen face a test of character when they take on hosts England in their five-match Test series starting at Edgbaston on Wednesday (tomorrow), Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane says.

India were beaten 3-1 in the Test series on their last tour of England four years ago as the team led by MS Dhoni struggled for consistency in all departments.However, Rahane believes the current squad have what it takes to reverse that result.

“In terms of skill both teams are on par. It will be a test of our mind and character here,” batsman Rahane told a news conference on Monday.“We want to play good cricket rather than think about the result. If you do that you put pressure on yourself...it’s all about mindset especially playing in England and how quickly you adjust and handle the situation.”