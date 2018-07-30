Thumb-sucking

Thumb-sucking is more than an unsightly habit that most toddlers easily outgrow. The practice can permanently damage their teeth.

The American Dental Association explains:

* Children who suck their thumbs vigorously may have more dental problems than those who just hold the thumb in their mouths.

* Thumb-sucking affects the way permanent teeth align as they come in. Kids who suck thumbs aggressively can even damage baby teeth.

* Most children stop sucking their thumbs before they are 4 years old, before the permanent teeth come in.

* Speak with your dentist if you are concerned about your child’s thumb-sucking and its effects on dental health.