Scholarships for media studies in Germany

Islamabad: The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD, in German) has offered scholarships for media studies for young professionals to study in Germany.

The German Academic Exchange Service supports postgraduate studies and training in a variety of subjects, including media studies, said International Journalists Network.

Institutions that offer media studies include Leipzig University, Bauhaus University Weimar and Cologne University of Applied Sciences. Candidates must have completed their college degree in the past six years and have at least two years of related professional experience.