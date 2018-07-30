Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Scholarships for media studies in Germany

Islamabad: The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD, in German) has offered scholarships for media studies for young professionals to study in Germany.

The German Academic Exchange Service supports postgraduate studies and training in a variety of subjects, including media studies, said International Journalists Network.

Institutions that offer media studies include Leipzig University, Bauhaus University Weimar and Cologne University of Applied Sciences. Candidates must have completed their college degree in the past six years and have at least two years of related professional experience.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar