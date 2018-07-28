PTI remained potential threat to PML-N in NA-125

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N founder, former head and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made his electoral debut in 1985 from NA-125, and won consecutively from 1985 to 1997.

Since then the PML-N has never faced defeat from this seat but this time they had a real test of nerves as the PTI emerged as a potential threat to the PML-N’s dominance in Lahore. PTI candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid belongs to the family of former provincial minister Malik Ghulam Nabi. Although since 1977 this family could not win from this area yet Dr Yasmin Rashid gave a new mobilisation to any party against the PML-N in this constituency while showing constant work and connectivity with the people of the area. In last two elections, the PTI with Dr Yasmin Rashid as its candidate secured around 50,000 votes but lost. This time despite losing this seat, the PTI showed a magnificent vote bank and crossed 100,000 votes.

After waiting for 15 hours, nail biting moments of results came out at 10am and according to the results, Waheed Alam Khan of the PML-N got first position in this constituency while bagging 122,327 votes, and Dr Yasmin Rashid (PTI) got second position while getting 105,857 votes. Asgher Gujjar joined the PTI last year and was considered as a tough contestant for the PML-N with whom in 2002, he was very close to creating an upset. Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party, almost faced political extinction as it could get only 2,530 votes. The PPP panel in the provincial seats jointly got around 3,000 votes.