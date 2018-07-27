Imran most successful among cricketers who entered politics

LAHORE: Although numerous Pakistani and international cricketers have taken a plunge into politics, Imran Khan is the only one who has eventually found himself at the apex of power after a 22-year long and untiring struggle.

Imran’s party - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - has emerged as the most popular political entity in the recent 2018 Pakistan’s general elections, paving way for him to form and lead a government in not-so-distant future.

Research shows that before Imran, former Pakistani fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz had been a member of both Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Sarfraz had contested the 1988 general elections on a PPP ticket from Lahore during Benazir Bhutto’s comeback trail. He was initially declared successful, but on a recount, the result was reversed and he lost by about 400 votes.

Sachin Tendulkar, the most successful batsman in cricketing history, became an Indian senator in 2012.

Former Pakistani captain Aamir Sohail had joined the PML-N in August 2011, but left the party a few years later. Another former Pakistani skipper Salim Malik had joined the PML-Q in July 2017.

Great West Indian fast bowler Wesley Hall had served in both the Barbados Senate and its House of Assembly, and became the island’s minister for tourism in 1987. Probably the scariest sight for a Test batsman in the 1960s, Hall took 192 Test wickets.

Charles Burgess Fry played cricket and football for England, good-class rugby, once equalled the world long-jump record, and was also reputedly offered the throne of Albania.

Stylish England batsman and captain Ted Dexter had led England in the 1964 Ashes series - but gave up the captaincy to contest a seat in the general election. He lost the vote to Jim Callaghan, who later became prime minister.

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had joined the Congress in 2009. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Moradabad by beating BJP rival Kunwar Kumar Singh by a thumping margin. Azhar played for India between 1984 and 2000, but was later embroiled in a match-fixing controversy - that consequently banned him from the game for life.

Dashing Sri Lankan batsman and captain Sanath Jayasuriya is the only cricketer who was an active politician during his playing days. In 2010, he became a legislator. The Sri Lankan made his debut in 1989 and served the country for 22 long years.

Another former Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga had defected to the camp of his country’s former army chief-turned-political leader Sarath Fonseka ahead of the 2010 January presidential election. Fonseka, whose detention came two weeks after being beaten in presidential elections in late January by President Mahinda Rajapakse, is being held by the military pending court-martial proceedings on unspecified charges. Legendary West Indian batsman Frank Worrell was appointed to the Jamaican Senate. Former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had contested the elections in 1991 from Bhopal on Congress ticket and lost. In 1971, he had lost elections while contesting elections for Vishal Haryana Party. Pataudi played in 46 Tests for India and captained 41 of those. Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli had represented the Lok Bharati Party in the 2009 elections and lost. The left-hander played 17 Tests and 102 ODIs for India.

Cricketer-turned-Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was elected to the Lok Sabha as the member from Amritsar in 2004 on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket; he later resigned, following his conviction. After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction, he successfully contested the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, defeating his Congress rival, State Finance Minister Surinder Singla, by 77,626 votes.

In 2017, he joined Congress ahead of Punjab state polls. In March 2017, he was inducted as a cabinet minister in the new Congress government in Punjab headed by chief minister Amarinder Singh. Indian all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar had suffered a thumping loss from New Delhi constituency in 1998.

Indian opening batsman Chetan Chauhan had contested the 1991 and 1998 elections from Amroha constituency. He lost. He is actively involved in politics. Another former Indian spinner and lower-order batsman Kirti Azad had won the elections from Darbhanga. Sri Lankan batsman Hashan Tillakaratne is part of United National Party. He played 83 Tests and 200 ODIs for Sri Lanka.