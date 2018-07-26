Tighten the controls

Many people complain that our country’s big projects are marred by financial irregularities. The matter is looked into and the investigation is initiated when the water has already crossed a dangerous level. Why can’t this irregularity be detected at an early stage? There should be a system in place in which any irregularity is detected at an early stage.

When I was constructing my house in Fazaia Colony, Rawalpindi, I strictly followed the rules and regulations set by the society administers. Whenever I broke any rule unintentionally, the building inspector would come at my door to inform me that I wasn’t allowed to do such action. As a result, I had to rework. Why can’t we have an efficient monitoring system for every project so that any irregularity is detected at an early stage? This will help the country save billions of rupees that are misappropriated.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi