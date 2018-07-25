Six of a family killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Seven people, including six members of a family, were killed in firing over a petty issue in Mata Bachay area in the limits of the Inqilab Police Station, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said all the seven persons died in the firing by one group. The officials said the armed men killed one own member to get a case registered against the rivals.

“An exchange of fire took place between two rival groups. One was led by Bashir and another by Abdul Ghaffar. Resultantly, Bashir group killed six members from the family of Abdul Ghafar and also shot dead own one person to cross the case,” Shaukat Khan, the superintendent of Saddar Police, told reporters.

Those killed in the incident included five brothers Inayatullah , Naimatullah, Sharafat, Qadir and Javed. Another member of the family was killed while two others, including their father Abdul Ghaffar, were wounded in the incident. The family belongs to Afghanistan.

From the rivals, Noorullah lost life in the firing, as per police, by own group.

The official said a case via First Information Report No 713 was registered at the Inqilab Police Station against Riaz, Bashir, Saifullah and others.

“Two pistols, one Kalakov, and one Kalashnikov rifles have been recovered. Two accused have been arrested while efforts are being made to arrest the remaining ones,” said the SP Saddar.

Four killed in Mansehra accident: Four people were killed and another three, including an independent candidate for PK-34 Waqarul Mulk, sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Darah Jalgali area on Tuesday.

Waqarul Mulk was on the way to mountainous Sathangali area along with seven other people for his election campaign when he lost control over the steering and the jeep plunged into the ravine.

The local people rushed to the scene and retrieved the injured and shifted them to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced four of them dead.

Waqarul Mulk and two others were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital wherefrom the former was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.

The doctors, who operated on Waqarul Mulk before referring him to Abbottabad, said his condition was serious as he had suffered head injuries. He is running for PK-34 as an independent candidate with the symbol of jeep.

The dead were identified as Mohammad Sajid, Sajid Khan, Maulana Mohammad Younas and Mohammad Shabbir.