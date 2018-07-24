Two Melbourne Rebels suspended over nightclub incident

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Rebels’ Hunter Paisami and Pone Faamausili were suspended indefinitely Monday over a nightclub incident that reportedly left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

The players, both in their rookie seasons with the Super Rugby club, alerted the Rebels after the alleged victim’s sister posted about the altercation on Facebook. "I can confirm that an internal investigation has been launched into an incident that took place in a Melbourne nightclub on Sunday morning," a club spokesman told AFP.

"We have notified Rugby Australia and suspended both players indefinitely." The Herald Sun newspaper cited the sister as saying her brother lost consciousness and had to be revived at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Paisami has given a statement to police with Faamausili due to do the same shortly, the spokesman added. No charges have yet been laid. The incident comes barely a week after Rebels forward Amanaki Mafi was granted bail after being charged with assaulting teammate Lopeti Timani.

Rugby Australia said Mafi was taken into police custody last week after an altercation with Timani following the Rebels’ 43-37 Super Rugby loss to Otago Highlanders in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The 28-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to injure, an offence that carries a potential jail term of five years. "In light of recent events, the club is very disappointed in the latest allegations (against Paisami and Faamausili)," the spokesman said.