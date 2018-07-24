‘Shahbaz, my friend, thanks for cooperation on CPEC’

LAHORE: Wishing that everything goes well, former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong, in a letter to PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, has expressed the hope that he would that continue to contribute to the development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The former Chinese ambassador wrote, “China and Pakistan enjoy an all-weather strategic partnership and cooperation. China-Pakistan brotherly friendship has withstood the Pakistan and always takes Pakistan as a priority in its diplomacy.”

Weidong said, “I'm delighted that both sides have conducted cooperation in a wide range of areas including politics, economy and people-to-people exchanges, and achieved fruitful results. Especially, as the pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has made prominent progress in its implementation with the joint efforts of both sides on the basis of mutual benefit and win-win result.”

He thanked Shehbaz for the cooperation he rendered as chief minister of Punjab, and said, “A lot of projects of CPEC in Punjab including the Sahiwal Coal-fired Power Plant, the Zonergy Solar Project and the Orange Line Metro are making important contributions to the development of Pakistan and bringing tangible benefits to the local people. I deeply cherish our friendship and highly appreciate the support you have extended to me and my colleagues during my tenure as Ambassador of China to Pakistan. I hope that you continue to contribute to the development of the bilateral relations. Wish you good health and everything goes well.”