Alonso defendfs struggling Vandoorne

HOCKENHEIM, Germany: Double world champion Fernando Alonso has defended his struggling McLaren team mate Stoffel Vandoorne after the Belgian was slowest in German Grand Prix practice and qualifying.Vandoorne has been out-qualified by the Spaniard in all 11 races so far this season and has scored only eight points to Alonso’s 40. The Belgian arrived in Formula One with an impressive resume, however, as a dominant GP2 (now F2) champion and winner in every series he had entered but this season his star has ceased to shine.Alonso, champion with Renault in 2005 and 2006, told reporters he did not feel Vandoorne’s reputation was on the slide.