Man shot dead by friend in Dholanwal

LAHORE: A 26-year-old youth was gunned down by his friend in the Nawankot area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Kamran of Dholanwal. The victim’s brother alleged that his brother Kamran was killed by his friend Shani for unknown reasons. The victim and the accused had a criminal record, the police said and shifted the body to morgue.

THREE BODIES FOUND: Three bodies were found in different areas. A man was found dead near his house in Shiblee Town Sanda. Some locals spotted the body of a man and informed the police.

Later, the deceased was identified as Yousaf. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy to establish the cause of death. A 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Islampura police. Police said that the man yet to be identified appeared to be homeless. Body was shifted to morgue.

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Liaqatabad police. The man yet to be identified was found dead by some people. Police shifted the body to morgue.

MAN ELECTROCUTED: A 28-year-old man was electrocuted when a live wire fell into a puddle of rainwater near Lal Pul Mughalpura. The man yet to be identified received a fatal electric shock when he was passing through the rainwater. Rescuers rushed the spot and shifted the body to morgue.

INJURED: Two people were injured when an oil tanker overturned near Nawaz Sharif Interchange Ring Road. The injured identified as Lateef, 35, and Waseem, 22, were admitted to a local hospital.

Terrorist attack in DI Khan flayed: Pakistan Peoples Party federal council member and former MPA Dr Ziaullah Khan Bangash has vehemently condemned the terrorist strike in DI Khan in which a contesting candidate lost his life.

In a press statement issued Sunday, he said the terrorist attacks during election campaign are the matter of a serious concern for the nation and it indicated the intention of anti-Pakistan forces acting against the sovereignty of the country.

He said recent incident in Mastung has jolted the entire nation and serious efforts are needed to restore peace in the country. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission ofPakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the escalating threat to independent candidate Jibran Nasir in Karachi.

In a statement issued Sunday, the HRCP demanded that the caretaker Sindh government ensure that Jibran Nasir is allowed to register cases against those who have threatened or attacked him and his supporters.