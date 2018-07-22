No pressure on ECP, has complete authority: secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad Saturday said there was no pressure on the Election Commission, as it had complete authority.

Talking to media persons, he said the Election Commission was enjoying complete powers and all the state institutions were cooperating with it.

The ECP, he noted, would take up the matter pertaining to three Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) candidates ‘allegedly involved in terrorism’ as per the United Nations list. He explained the names of the persons had been provided by the United Nations and shared with them by the Ministry of Interior.

He, however, said mere accusations could not constitute basis for action. They are: Muhammad Ashraf, candidate for NA-149, Sahiwal, Muhammad Ahsan Ranjha, PP-67, Mandi Bahauddin, and Zafar Iqbal, candidate for PP-113, Faisalabad. He said notices had been issued to them to appear before the Election Commission tomorrow (Monday) at 10:00am. The AAT has fielded 250 candidates for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.