Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

10 children hurt in Lahore gas cylinder blast

LAHORE: At least 10 children received burns when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded with a big bang in Muhammadpura near Gujjumatta in the Kahna police limits on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene, provided first aid to three children and shifted seven others to General Hospital Lahore. The victims were identified as Asad, 9, s/o Yasin, Zain, 4, son of Muabarik, Ali Raza, 7, son of Mubarik, Eman Fatima, 4, daughter of Faisal, Khalil, 12, son of Munir, Hasnain, 3, son of Nadeem.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar