10 children hurt in Lahore gas cylinder blast

LAHORE: At least 10 children received burns when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded with a big bang in Muhammadpura near Gujjumatta in the Kahna police limits on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene, provided first aid to three children and shifted seven others to General Hospital Lahore. The victims were identified as Asad, 9, s/o Yasin, Zain, 4, son of Muabarik, Ali Raza, 7, son of Mubarik, Eman Fatima, 4, daughter of Faisal, Khalil, 12, son of Munir, Hasnain, 3, son of Nadeem.