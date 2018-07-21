Some seniors aren’t interested in playing Tests: Nazmul

DHAKA: Bangladesh president Nazmul Hasan said on Friday that they are pondering about starting afresh in the longest format of the game as some of the senior players like Shakib Al Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman are not keen on playing Tests. Shakib had already taken a sabbatical from Tests for six months citing fatigue and later BCB appointed him as the Test skipper. ‘’Now I see that some of our senior players are not interested in playing Test cricket,’’ said Nazmul. ‘’I mean to say the likes of Shakib don’t want to play Test cricket,’’ he added. ‘’Mustafiz[ur Rahman] doesn’t want to play Tests. He doesn’t say that he won’t play Test matches but he tries to avoid it. It is maybe because he often gets injured and he may feel he probably would get injured again while playing Tests’’ he said.