Young scholarship awardees feted

Islamabad: To mark the achievement of young and aspiring students, Ambassador of the European Union, Jean-François Cautain hosted a pre-departure reception for the successful candidates of the Erasmus+ programme at his residence. More than 70 young students, 43% women, from across Pakistan (almost 60% more than in 2017) have been selected for what is one of the world's most successful student exchange programmes. Funded by the European Union, (EU) young students from outside Europe have the unique opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at various universities across Europe.

Speaking to the students, Ambassador Cautain said, “At the heart of Erasmus+ is the belief that education will shape the society we live in. The EU firmly believes in this transforming power. By bringing people from different backgrounds together, Erasmus+ helps to build open, tolerant societies –something that is more vital than ever today.” He thanked the students for choosing to study in Europe saying, “You are now part of a big family of students from around the world, who will have the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree or training in different universities across Europe. And for that, you chose to go to the EU. It is our turn to thank you for this choice!”

Chairperson, Higher Education Commission, (HEC) Tariq Banuri said, “At this gathering of the latest batch of Pakistani scholars, it is important to remember that this is an opportunity of a lifetime to refine intellectual and social skills. Higher education is increasingly becoming an avenue for creating a new global social order through international cooperation among scholars. This scholarly pilgrimage will create new opportunities for the scholars and more valuable knowledge, skills and competencies for enhanced social and environmental impact. The overarching goal of such scholarly efforts remains the creation of a safer and saner world.”

Students were given the opportunity to meet representatives of EU Member States and the HEC. They also met with Erasmus+ Alumni members, who shared their experiences of studying in Europe. The EU Delegation members briefed the students about the cultural aspects of life in Europe as well as their study programmes at various universities.

The Erasmus Plus is a EUR 14.7 billion programme – including 1.7 billion for international mobility - which combines all of the EU's current schemes for education, training, youth and sport.