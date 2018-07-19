‘Free hand to ladla, restrictions on others’

By Monitoring desk

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the masses to defeat 'bat, arrow and jeep' in the upcoming elections.

He said everyone was facing restrictions except “the darling” [Imran Khan] who had been given a freehand. It was unacceptable, it won’t work, said Shahbaz.

Addressing a rally at Rojhan in Rajanpur district, Shahbaz said southern Punjab was a stronghold of PML-N and the party would get an excellent response from the voters in general elections.

He said Nawaz Sharif – who had overcoming the power crisis, gave health cards to the people and worked day and night for the country’s development – was being humiliated and had to sleep on floor on his first night in the Adiala jail.

Shahbaz said his aged mother was not allowed to meet her son [Nawaz] who along with his daughter [Maryam Nawaz] had returned to Pakistan to serve the masses, leaving his wife in a critical condition in London.

He urged the voters to vote for PML-N keeping in view the prosperity of the country and said the PML-N was the only party that had served the masses and ensured economic growth and economic revival.

Strongly criticising Imran, the PML-N president said the PTI chief had moved for Nathiagali when the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing the dengue virus.

Shahbaz said, "Nowadays the chairs at Imran's rallies lie empty just like his head,” and added, “The PML-N produced thousands of megawatts of electricity over the past five years, but 'Ilzam Khan' failed to give only one kilowatt of electricity.”

"They staged sit-ins for past five years, told lies to people, levelled false allegations. Neither did they make a hospital nor a college,” he reminded the charged crowd.

"Can such a person be prime minister," he asked the participants of the rally.

He said the PML-N opened Danish schools and state-of-the-art hospitals besides constructing in southern Punjab, and they would repeat the same after coming into power, it was considered a crime. The kind of hospital built by his party's government in Muzaffargarh was not there even in the United States, Shahbaz claimed.

Blasting both PPP and PTI for their poor performance in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahbaz said he would develop Karachi and Peshawar on the pattern of Lahore if the masses gave the PML-N a chance on July 25.