Thu July 19, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2018

Islahuddin rejects allegations of misusing Rs20m grant

KARACHI: Olympian Islahuddin on Wednesday rejected allegations that he misused the Rs20 million grant given by the Sindh Government for Islahuddin-Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy in 2014. While addressing a press conference, Islahuddin termed the allegations baseless.“The grant was deposited in a bank account which is in the name of the academy and it is still lying safe and ready to be used. All the propaganda about its misuse is just a bunch of lies,” said Islah.“The money will be used for the training of children and other sport activities in the academy whenever there is a need,” he said.

