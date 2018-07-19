Islahuddin rejects allegations of misusing Rs20m grant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Olympian Islahuddin on Wednesday rejected allegations that he misused the Rs20 million grant given by the Sindh Government for Islahuddin-Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy in 2014. While addressing a press conference, Islahuddin termed the allegations baseless.“The grant was deposited in a bank account which is in the name of the academy and it is still lying safe and ready to be used. All the propaganda about its misuse is just a bunch of lies,” said Islah.“The money will be used for the training of children and other sport activities in the academy whenever there is a need,” he said.
