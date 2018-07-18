Abu Akif takes over as new PTF secretary

ISLAMABAD: Abu Akif, Secretary Cabinet Division, has taken over as the secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

The President PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan confirmed to The News Tuesday that Abu Akif would be the new secretary federation. “I am delighted to announce that Abu Akif, Secretary Cabinet Division, Federal Government of Pakistan, has very kindly accepted the PTF’s request to be the Secretary of the federation. This not only shows the former IPC secretary’s love and interest for sports in Pakistan, but also his personal appreciation of the manner in which the PTF has not only brought back international tennis to Pakistan, but also respects its vision and dynamics in the days ahead,” he said.

When The News approached Secretary Cabinet Division Abu Akif he confirmed taking over as the PTF secretary. “There is no hitch in resuming the job as secretary PTF right now. I have confirmed it with the concerned authorities that there is no harm in resuming the job as majority of the former PTF officials did in the past. Kaleem Imam was also government servant and at the same time he continued the job as the president PTF. There are many other examples of the same nature,” Abu Akif said.

The newly-appointed PTF secretary is on the verge of retirement from government job. “There has been remarkable development on tennis front during the last three to four years. I would try my best to help and support the game in my capacity as secretary PTF.” Salim Saifullah Khan was pleased to say that Abu Akif’s acceptance to the request was an honour, indeed, as Pak Sports direly needs persons of such high calibre to push us forth!

“Abu Akif has been of real help and support to the PTF during his tenure as the secretary IPC. He has done all he could to honour federation and players who brought laurels for the country. The newly-announced Secretary – PTF is welcomed wholeheartedly by the entire PTF team. He will indeed be a most honoured and valuable asset for the future of Pakistan tennis.”