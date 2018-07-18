Russell returns to West Indies ODI squad

KINGSTON, Jamaica: All-rounder Andre Russell is set to play his first One-day International for West Indies since November 2015 after being named in a 13-man squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh, starting July 22 in Guyana.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and batsman Kieran Powell also earned recalls while Marlon Samuels, Carlos Brathwaite, Nikita Miller, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams were dropped from the ODI squad, after they played in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe to clinch a spot for West Indies at next year’s World Cup.

Russell’s last ODI for West Indies came nearly three years ago against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo. He scored 41 off 24 balls but also suffered a leg injury that kept him out of the following two matches in the series.

He had been suspended for a year in January 2017 after he was found guilty of an anti-doping violation. Russell was charged with failing to file his whereabouts paperwork three times within a year, which amounts to a failed doping test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

After the ban, he returned to 50-over cricket for Jamaica in the Regional Super50 tournament but withdrew himself from consideration for the West Indies squad for the World Cup Qualifier in March, allegedly because he wanted to regain his confidence in the format first. Instead, he chose to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the same time frame.

“Great to have Dre Russ back as well,” West Indies coach Stuart Law said in a CWI press release announcing the squad for the Bangladesh series.“His explosive power and energy will breathe life into an already motivated squad.”

Aside from the five players dropped, Kemar Roach was rested for the ODIs in what the selectors described as managing player workloads in the lead-up to next year’s World Cup. Roach was also rested for the second Test against Bangladesh after picking up a hamstring strain in the first Test and was replaced in the squad by Joseph.