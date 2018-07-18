Buckets and brooms

Islamabad has beautiful tourist spots, which have been developed with amid considerable effort and deliberation .However, over the years and due to lack of maintenance, many of these tourist spots have now become a picture of constant neglect. Litter is strewn across sites like Lake View Park and Shakarparian, and has tampered with the beauty of these tourist spots.

Although both local and foreign tourists are charged large amounts for tickets, the conditions of these places shows that not enough is being spent on the cleanliness and maintenance of these sites. In addition, there are no facilities for visitors. Public toilets at these venues are in a terrible condition. Both CDA and CADD must take relevant measures to ensure the maintenance and cleanliness of tourist spots in Islamabad.

Mirza Shahrukh Baig

Islamabad