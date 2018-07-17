Ronaldo greets Juve fans

ROME: Juventus fans gave Cristiano Ronaldo a rousing welcome on Monday as the club prepared to unveil the superstar summer signing they hope will bring the Champions League trophy back to Turin.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Allianz Stadium in Turin from early morning singing “Ronaldo, bring us the Champions (League)” as the European competition’s most lethal striker of all time made a brief appearance ahead of his medical Monday.

The 33-year-old emerged from the club’s medical centre to sign autographs and

shake hands amid raucous chants of his name before shooting back inside for further tests.The five-times Ballon d’Or winner will be officially unveiled to the world’s media at a press conference scheduled for 6:30 pm (1630 GMT), in which he will sign a four-year deal that will earn him a reported 30 million euros a season.